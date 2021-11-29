Fulham currently sit in 1st-place of the Championship table after 20 games of the season.

Marco Silva’s Fulham look to be steamrolling their way to promotion into the Premier League, following their relegation from it last time round.

The club has taken their game to the next level under the former Everton boss but January could still prove a pivotal month in their bid for promotion.

Here we look at every Fulham transfer rumour ahead of the January transfer window…

The Sun revealed over the weekend that Fulham are lining up an £18million bid for Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini, who is being seen as a replacement for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa who The Sun also claim is bound for either Napoli or Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere, Fabio Carvalho looks as though he could be on his way out of Fulham. The 19-year-old has now rejected multiple contract offers from the club and with his current deal expiring next summer, a January sale could well become Fulham’s best option with Carvalho not short of suitors.

Lastly, in another piece of potentially devastating transfer news for Fulham fans, Aleksandar Mitrovic is starting to attract a lot of interest from around Europe.

Earlier this month, Unai Emery’s Villarreal were said to hold an interest in the Serbian who’s scored 21 goals in the Championship this season, with Juventus then becoming the second team linked with Mitrovic just last week.

January then could well hold a few key transfer decisions for Fulham – they resume Championship action against 2nd-place Bournemouth on Friday night.