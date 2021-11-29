Middlesbrough are set to be without defender Lee Peltier for up to a month, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough signed Peltier on a free transfer after his release from West Brom in the summer, and he has been an important part of the squad since.

He has been used in a variety of different positions under both previous boss Neil Warnock and Boro’s new manager Chris Wilder. Although naturally a right-back, he has also played at left-back, centre-back and as a left wing-back.

His versatility has stood him in good stead, and he has played in 12 of his new side’s 20 league games so far this season.

He came off in the 84th minute against Preston last week after sustaining an injury and sat out the game against Huddersfield this weekend.

“He did his hamstring for the second goal on Tuesday night so he’s out for three to four weeks,” confirmed Wilder.

This is a huge blow for Boro, who are already light in numbers at the back as it is. The injury to Peltier adds to the growing list of defenders on the treatment table, with Dael Fry, Grant Hall, and Darnell Fisher all still out too.

Anfernee Dijksteel returned to action just at the right time, deputising for Peltier in the back three against Huddersfield at the weekend.

Fry is due to be back in contention for Boro’s next game, when they take on Swansea City at the Riverside on Saturday.

Hall remains sidelined, but is back training with the first-team, whilst Fisher is expected to miss the entirety of the campaign after a freak accident at home caused a season-ending knee injury.