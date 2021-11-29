Hartlepool United caretaker boss Antony Sweeney says they are not panicking about their poor run of form.

Hartlepool United remain in the hunt for a new permanent boss.

Sweeney has been in charge for nearly a month now and the Pools are slipping down the League Two table.

They have lost their last five games in the league.

Read: Hartlepool United want National League boss

‘Not panic stations’…

Sweeney is hoping a new manager can come in and give them the lift they need, as per a report by Northern Echo:

“It’s not panic stations, it’s not a case of being right in a dog fight at this moment in time. If things carry on, then that will eventually be the case but we’ve shown at various in times in games that we’ve got the right ingredients but we just can’t find the right mix for long enough.

“Hopefully a new manager will find that, I’m pretty sure there will be that new manger bounce that there tends to be. Assessing the full football club, I think it needs that.”

Needs to happen soon

Hartlepool have been patient in their search for a replacement for Dave Challinor but are they taking too long now?

They are in need of someone to come in soon to try and turn their fortunes around.

The Pools have the distraction of two cup matches this week against Sheffield Wednesday (Papa John’s Trophy) and Lincoln City (FA Cup).

Hartlepool United comment: Released Middlesborugh man should be on Pools’ radar

Names in the frame

The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 58) reported that Hartlepool want FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild and that he is interested in the job.

He has managed in the Football League before with Oldham Athletic and has done a solid job in charge of his current club.