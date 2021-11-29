Stevenage have turned to Paul Tisdale as their new manager.

Stevenage have announced the appointment on their official club website.

Tisdale, 48, has been chosen by the League Two side as the man to replace Alex Revell.

He will be assisted by Mel Gwinnett as his number two and the pair start work with their new club today.



‘EFL experience’….

Stevenage chairman, Phil Wallace, has said:

“We needed to bring EFL experience and a fresh start into our Club, so Paul fits that perfectly.

“He had an impressive twelve years at Exeter and was recognized as one of the brightest managers in the game, so his move to MK Dons and a promotion in his first season was not a surprise.

“He has developed a long line of talented players at Exeter that have moved up to higher levels. We have got a good squad of players and we are looking forward to Paul creating a winning environment. We have funds available to strengthen in January if Paul feels we need to do that”.

Career to date

Tisdale spent 12 years at Exeter City and won 38.5% of games in charge fo the Grecians.

He then joined MK Dons in 2018 and guided them to promotion to League One at the first time of asking.

However, he was sacked by the Buckinghamshire side during the season after following a tough start to life in League One.

Tisdale moved to Bristol Rovers in November last year but his time at the Memorial Ground lasted just three months.

New club

He will be pleased to be back in the game now and takes charge of his first Stevenage match tomorrow against Scunthorpe United.