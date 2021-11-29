Swindon Town are making plans for if Jojo Wollacott heads to the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana.

Swindon Town are expecting to lose their goalkeeper for a month in January.

Wollacott, 25, is likely to be replaced by Lewis Ward should he go on international duty.

However, the Robins could delve into the transfer window to add some additional cover for him.

Their boss, Ben Garner, has said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “We’re well aware of that situation, and we’re planning in advance.

“As I’ve said from day one, we’re very, very fortunate to have two fantastic goalkeepers – both deserve to be number one – and I do mean that.

“We definitely need to look at options in terms of bringing in a bit of cover for when Jojo does go away.”

Key player

Wollacott has been an important player for Swindon this season and losing him this winter will a blow.

However, the opportunity to go and play for Ghana at a big tournament is a great opportunity for him.

Story so far

The stopper started his career at Bristol City but never made a senior appearance for the Championship side.

Instead, he had loan spells away at the likes of Truro City, Bath City, Gloucester City and Forest Green Rovers to gain experience.

Swindon brought him in on loan last term and made the move permanent over the summer.

He received his first call-up by Ghana last month and has now made four caps.