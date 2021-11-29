Leyton Orient hope to have Craig Clay and Paul Smyth back on Saturday.

Leyton Orient lost 1-0 to Northampton Town over the weekend.

The O’s left Clay and Smyth out of their squad as they slumped to a frustrating narrow defeat.

They are back in action tomorrow night in the Papa John’s Trophy against MK Dons but that will come too soon for the pair.

However, they both have a chance to play against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend.

Update

Speaking after the Northampton match, Leyton Orient boss, Kenny Jackett, told the club’s YouTube channel:

On Clay: “He’s injured his ankle. He has a chance for next Saturday. That’s where he is.”

On Smyth: “Similar, just very slight on the hamstring. It’s a big frustration for us again. He hasn’t really got going but he’s shown glimpses. He won’t be out too long and both have a chance for next week.”

Clay

He has been ever present in the O’s midfield for the past four-and-a-half years and his absence was missed against the Cobblers.

The experienced midfielder has made 185 appearances for the London club to date and has chipped in with six goals and 12 assists.

Smyth

The Northern Ireland international was an exciting addition for Jackett’s side over the summer following his release by QPR.

He has struggled to get going so far though and has been suffering with injuries.

There is no doubting his quality and Leyton Orient will be hoping that they can get the best out of him going forward.