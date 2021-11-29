Mansfield Town defender Richard Nartey is making progress on his return from injury.

The Burnley loanee is ‘coming back to fitness’ in a boost to the Stags ahead of the festive period.

Nartey, 23, joined the League Two side on a season-long loan over the summer.

He has since made just two league appearances but could be back in the fold soon.

Good news

Mansfield boss, Nigel Clough, has told the club’s YouTube channel: “Richard Nartey is coming back to fitness.”

His side beat Crawley Town over the weekend and he praised his defence after the game: “I thought JJ (O’Toole) was outstanding in the middle of the three, Fez Rawson’s come back in and Will Forrester for his first start. They acquitted themselves and had to defend properly second-half.”

In-form

Bar their defeat to Sutton United last week, Mansfield have been in great form and have turned their season around.

They are one of the in-form teams in the division and have risen to 15th in the table after a tough start.

Nartey back?

The Londoner will provide the Stags with another useful option in defence once he is fit.

He started his career at Chelsea and rose up through the youth ranks with the Premier League giants.

Nartey then had a loan spell at Burton Albion under Clough a couple of seasons ago before he was snapped up by Burnley last year.

The Clarets then gave him the green light to head out the exit door on loan for this campaign.