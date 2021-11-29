Blackburn Rovers currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table after an impressive season under Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray has had his fair share of critics at Blackburn Rovers in the past. And he’s had his critics this time round too, but after 20 games of the campaign he finds his side in 4th-place of the Championship table following an impressive 1-0 win over Stoke City at the weekend.

January could prove a pivotal month for the club in their bid for an unprecedented top-six finish – here we look at every Blackburn Rivers transfer in the run up to January…

A recent report from Irish Independent has linked both Blackburn Rovers and League Two side Bristol Rovers with Drogheda United full-back James Brown – the report claimed that Brown is due to train with both clubs ahead of a potential January transfer.

Another player who Rovers are reportedly keeping an eye on is Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness, who’s scored eight goals from midfield in League One this season.

Elsewhere in League One, Blackburn are reportedly rivalling their Lancashire rivals Preston North End for thee signing of Lincoln City’s Anthony Scully.

Lastly, at the start of this month, Mowbray was said to be keen on reigniting his side’s summer interest in Bordeaux striker Josh Maja – he’s yet to feature for the Ligue 1 club this season.

On the departure front, Blackburn Rovers could look to loan out young forward Dan Butterworth in the January transfer window, but the biggest story is with regards to Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chilean is being strongly linked with Sevilla after fresh reports from The Sun over the weekend just gone suggests that the Spanish side are currently leading the race to sign the 16-goal striker.

Both Leeds United and Southampton have also been linked with Brereton Diaz too.