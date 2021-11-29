Scunthorpe United striker Ryan Loft has suffered an injury setback.

Scunthorpe United left him out of their 1-1 draw with Bradford City over the weekend.

Loft, 24, faces a week to 10 days on the sidelines now.

The Iron are back in action tomorrow night against Stevenage, who have appointed Paul Tisdale as their new manager.

They then take on Hartlepool United away next Saturday.

‘Injured’…

Scunny are likely to be without Loft for the two games.

Asked about his absence against the Bantams, their boss, Keith Hill, told BBC Humberside Sport after the match:

“Injured. There’s a few injuries and there’ll be a few more injuries, don’t you worry about that. There’s nothing we can do about it, it’s the demands of the game.

“If you want to play with intensity you’re going to get injured. You’re going to get impact injuries and muscle strain injuries.

“I would imagine (he’s out for) a week to 10 days.”

Blow

Loft has scored four goals in 14 games in all competitions so far this season, two of which have come in the league.

Jake Scrimshaw started up front instead of him against Bradford but it was his strike partner Aaron Jarvis who scored their goal.

Story so far

Loft made the move to Scunthorpe last year and scored nine goals last season altogether.

Prior to his move to Glanford Park, he had previously been on the books at Premier League duo Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City but didn’t make a senior appearance for either.