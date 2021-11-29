Charlton Athletic striker Jayden Stockley has now served his suspension.

Charlton Athletic have been without him for the past three games after his red card against Burton Albion earlier this month.

Stockley was on media duties for the Addicks for their 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town over the weekend.

He is now back in contention to play this week as his side prepare for their Papa John’s Trophy game against Aston Villa Under-21s tomorrow and their FA Cup clash against National League North side Gateshead on Friday.

Speaking after the game to the club website, Charlton’s caretaker boss, Johnnie Jackson, had this message to his striker Stockley,

“He needs to not worry about the media stuff, he needs to worry about getting back ready to help his mates out out the pitch!”

He also said: “We’ve got 14 points from seven games which if you maintain that over a season, you get promoted. I said at the start there will be bumps in the road and we’ll lose games but if you lose one in every seven then you are going to climb the league.

Important player

Stockley, 28, has scored 10 goals in 20 games so far this season for the Addicks in all competitions.

He made his move from Preston North End permanent over the summer after impressing on loan at the Valley last term.

Disappointing loss

Jackson lost his first league game since taking over from Nigel Adkins on a temporary basis last month.

He will still feel he has done enough to land himself the full-time rule after guiding the London club up the League One table over recent weeks.