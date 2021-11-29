Newcastle United have joined the race to sign West Brom’s Sam Johnstone, reports claim.

Johnstone, 28, is now a target of Newcastle United’s as the Magpies weigh up a January overhaul in their bid to fend off relegation from the Premier League.

Reports coming out of Europe suggest that Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for Johnstone, with several Premier League sides already being linked with the Baggies stopper including West Ham, Spurs and Southampton.

West Brom have also previously been reported to be unwilling to sell Johnstone in January though – a report from Daily Mail earlier this month said that the Baggies were resigned to losing Johnstone for free next summer, after contract renewal talks have stalled.

A big decision for the Baggies

West Brom now face a potentially difficult decision in the New Year – do they cash in on Johnstone, or keep hold of him?

Should they cash in then they’ll obviously avoid losing him for free next summer. But should they do that then it’ll really dent their promotion credentials this season.

Valerien Ismael has been coming under scrutiny of late anyways and so Johnstone, and probably many others could well be eager to seal their transfer exit from The Hawthorns.

With Newcastle United, Southampton, West Ham and Spurs all having been linked with Johnstone, it seems inevitable that Johnstone won’t be a West Brom player next season and for the Baggies it’s a question of whether they can afford to lose him on a free.

West Brom return to Championship action against Coventry City this weekend.