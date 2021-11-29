Middlesbrough have received a huge fitness boost ahead of this weekend’s clash with Swansea City, with Teesside Live confirming both Martin Payero and Dael Fry are hoping to be in contention after injury lay-offs.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder had hoped Payero and Fry would have been fit for the trip to Huddersfield Town at the weekend. But the duo weren’t quite up to the task after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Fry has not played since limping off in the defeat away at Hull on 2nd October and has missed the last nine games. Payero has played in one of the last five. He returned to action against West Brom after missing the loss to Luton, but aggravated the injury and missed the subsequent three.

Both players have now returned to full training, and manager Chris Wilder labelled them ‘big players’ whilst also suggesting they are now available for selection ahead of the clash with Swansea next weekend.

“We’ve got Martin Payero back available on Monday which is important. We’ve got Dael back on Monday which is important,” said Wilder.

“They are two big players for us. We didn’t picked up anything (injuries) at Huddersfield so it’s important that we came through the game healthy and to have them two back in is great news for us all.”

Fry would likely slot straight into the back three alongside Paddy McNair and Sol Bamba, especially given the recent injury to Lee Peltier.

Elsewhere, Payero would come into the midfield five and would likely be rotated along with the likes of Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, and Martin Tavernier in the middle.

The 2-1 away win at Huddersfield means Middlesbrough jump from 15th place into the top half of the table and into 12th. They do remain six points off the top six and a place in the play-offs, although that could be seven points if Queens Park Rangers beat Derby on Monday evening.