Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been the standout performer in the Championship so far this season, with 21 goals in his 19 league outings.

The 27-year-old is once again proving to be one of Europe’s most lethal strikers. Upon his return to the Championship, Mitrovic has been involved in 26 goals for Fulham so far this season, having also helped Serbia qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

But the Fulham man could face a contested January – here we look at what the upcoming winter transfer window could hold for Mitrovic…

Which clubs have been linked with Mitrovic?

Villarreal were linked with a move for Mitrovic earlier this month. Unai Emery’s side were credited with an interest having previously raided the Championship for former Bournemouth striker Arnaut Danjuma.

Elsewhere, Italian giants Juventus have been more recently linked with Mitrovic. Juve director Federico Cherubini was reportedly staying over in London last week after his side’s Champions League defeat to Chelsea, and he was in the capital looking at potential transfer targets including Mitrovic.

Has there been a price tag reported for Mitrovic?

No recent price tag has been reported for Mitrovic.

At the start of 2020 though, Fulham slapped a £40million price tag on the striker when both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were keen.

But the Whites tied Mitrovic down to a long-term contract earlier this year, which will keep him at Craven Cottage until 2026 – as per Transfermarkt, the striker is currently valued at £16.2million.