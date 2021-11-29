Derby County host QPR in the Championship tonight.

Derby County welcome QPR to Pride Park later this evening, where the Rams will look to build on previously positive results against Bournemouth and Fulham.

It’s another tough assignment for Wayne Rooney’s men though – QPR currently sit in 6th-place of the Championship table and have the chance to move up into 3rd with a win.

Here we look at all the latest Derby County team news…

Derby County team news

The Rams have some key injuries at the moment – Sam Baldock (hamstring) and Lee Buchanan (knee) are both ruled out of tonight’s game, but Festy Ebosele is set to return to the side after a bout of cramp.

Elsewhere, Jack Stretton is expected to miss out after suffering with illness, with Krystian Bielik still closing in on his return to action.

Predicted XI

Roos (GK)

Forsyth

Davies

Jagielka

Byrne

Shinnie

Morrison

Bird

Knight

Lawrence

Ebosele

Expect a largely unchanged side for Derby County tonight. Liam Thompson has really impressed in the starting line up of late but with Ravel Morrison now fully fit after the international break, Rooney could well opt for the former Manchester United man in what will be another tough game tonight.

Elsewhere, the likes of Curtis Davies and Phil Jagielka have been in fine form for the Rams of late, with Tom Lawrence also impressing in attack in the absence of Sam Baldock.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.