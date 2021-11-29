QPR face Derby County in the Championship this evening.

QPR head to Pride Park in the Championship later tonight, with the R’s able to move up into 3rd-place of the Championship table with a win.

;Mark Warburton’s side have a game in hand on the rest of the table and so too do Wayne Rooney’s, who currently sit in last place of the table on one point following a couple of positive displays v Bournemouth and Fulham.

Here we look at the latest QPR team news…

QPR team news

The latest injury blow for QPR is that Jordy De Wijs will be sidelined until the New Year with a calf injury.

Elsewhere, Warburton has recently spoken to West London Sport about several players who he’s ‘waiting on’ ahead of tonight’s game, including Stefan Johansen, Andre Gray, Moses Odubajo and Lyndon Dykes.

The QPR boss has hinted that he’s optimistic Johansen will be available but remain coy on Dykes, Gray and Odubajo.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Wallace

Barbet

Dunne

Dickie

Adomah

Dozzell

Amos

Chair

Willock

Austin

With Johansen possibly missing out it could give Luke Amos his second league start of the campaign. He scored the winning goal v Huddersfield Town last time out and gave a good account of himself in midfield.

Elsewhere, Charlie Austin should keep his spot in the starting XI with Gray and Dykes doubtful, with Lee Wallace also retaining his spot after an impressive return to the side.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.