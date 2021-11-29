Chelsea and Hull City goalkeeper Nathan Baxter has hinted that he’s open to a permanent transfer to the Championship club.

Baxter, 23, has recently come into the starting XI at Hull City.

The man on a season-long loan from Chelsea has started each of Hull City’s last four Championship outings and the Tigers have won all four, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

This improved vein of form has lifted Grant McCann’s side up into 19th-place of the table after a really tough patch for the club, and Baxter has since proved a hit with fans.

Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside (via HullLive) about his Chelsea future, Baxter revealed his ambitions to play for the Premier League giants, saying:

“I still have ambitions to play for Chelsea, that’s been my dream since the age of seven when I joined the club. That said, I love living in the area up here, I’ve met a lot of fans out in the town and it’s a real community club I think.”

Baxter then went on to discuss a possible Hull City transfer:

“If and when that decision is made, obviously it’s something that I’m open to but with football, it’s just a case of taking it game by game.”

McCann has a couple of solid Championship goalkeepers in his ranks in Baxter and Matt Ingram.

Ingram was the man who helped guide Hull to promotion from League One last season, and he featured 16 times in the Championship this time round before Baxter’s return to fitness.

Baxter though seems a much steadier pair of hands for Hull City – he’s a very all-round keeper and provides Hull with a lot more stability and confidence at the back, which is obviously paying off in terms off results.

Up next for the Tigers is a trip to Reading this weekend.