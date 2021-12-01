Bolton Wanderers currently sit 13th place in the league one table – eight points behind MK Dons who currently occupy the last play-off place.

Ian Evatt’s men have had an improved November after struggling in the previous month of October, having made a great start to the season.

Bolton don’t have the most expensive wage budget but here we take a look at who does top the list at the club (excluding loan players) according to SalarySport and their current market values.

Declan John: £4,400-a-week

The highest-earning player at Bolton is left-back John. He’s made 14 appearances this season and he has four assists from his defensive position which is a good number from the Welshmen.

Transfermarkt value John at £270,000.

Elias Kachunga £4,300-a-week

Second on the list is Kachunga, who has made 20 appearances so far with only two goals three assists which is not too impressive, but what is impressive is his recent form for Bolton it looks like he is starting to settle into Evatt’s system.

Transfermarkt value Kachunga at £720,000.

Dapo Afolayan £3,400-a-week

By far Bolton’s best player in the 2021/22 season Afolayan is the third highest paid player at the club. He has made 19 appearances and has seven goals and three assists which is a very impressive number for a winger who has adapted well to life in League One

Transfermarkt value Afolayan at £800,000.

Eoin Doyle £3,300-a-week

Not surprisingly Bolton’s number nine is one of Bolton’s highest paid players, having made 19 appearances in the league this season scoring four goals which is poor for a striker in a team who create plenty of chances but his manager believes he will turn his from around later in the season.

Transfermarkt value Doyle at £473,000.

George Johnston £3,200-a-week

The only central defender in the top five Johnston who signed from local rivals Wigan in the summer, who has made 19 appearances this season and has recently moved into midfield due to the injury crisis for the Wanderers.

Transfermarkt value Johnston at £225,000 .