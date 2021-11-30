There can be no denying the lucrative investment in this Nottingham Forest side, with three of their top five most expensive transfers signings happening after 2018.

Performance on the pitch haven’t reflected the investment off it. Record signing Joao Carvalho finds himself out of favour, whilst Harry Arter, another pricey arrival, is on-loan at Charlton Athletic.

Despite failing to match expectations, there are still some top players in this Forest side. Here we look at their five highest earning players according to SalarySport, and their current transfer market values.

Lewis Grabban: £25,000-a-week

Top of the list and rightly so, Lewis Grabban has been a sensation following his arrival from Bournemouth in 2018. The forward has been inconsistent at times, but has still managed to score 50 goals in the famous Garibaldi – making him one of the most lethal finishers in the Championship.

Transfermarkt value Grabban at £900,000, Which is a fair price for the 33-year-old

Carl Jenkinson: £22,000-a-week

It’s safe to say things haven’t quite worked out for Carl Jenkinson on the banks of the Trent. Jenkinson is already in his third season at the City Ground, but has only mustered up a measly 15 appearances.

Out of contract this summer, Transfermarkt value Jenkinson at just £500,000.

Ethan Horvath: £19,000-a-week

Second-choice goalkeeper, Ethan Horvath is next on the list. The summer arrival has hardly featured this season given the form of Brice Samba, but he seems a savvy acquisition for The Reds.

His £19,000 a week wage seems a bit excessive, considering it’s more than double what first-choice Samba is earning.

Transfermarkt currently value Horvath at £1million.

Gaetan Bong: £16,000-a-week

Gaetan Bong arrived at Nottingham Forest as some much-needed depth at left-back, but the former Brighton man splits opinion.

Bong is one of the lowest valued players in the squad, with a valuation of just £400,000 according to Transfermarkt.

Joao Carvalho: £15,000-a-week

Forest’s record-signing takes the final spot on this list. Joao Carvalho had a fantastic first season in England, but has failed to live up to his price-tag ever since.

At just 24-years-old, Carvalho still has time to become good value for money, but there is currently a long way to go, with Transfermarkt valuing the midfielder at £2.2million.