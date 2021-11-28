Sheffield United are in a state of flux, a pattern that follows on from their trials and tribulations last season. Last season saw them relegated from the Premier League; this season it is a struggle in the Championship.

Sheffield United fans have seen their club struggle and today’s game at home saw them enter proceedings struggling below midtable. A win and three points would have been most welcome.

That proved to be what the Blades got from this afternoon’s early kick-off at Bramall Lane. It was a game where Heckingbottom’s side bossed possession (64.5%) against a Bristol City side they simply outran and outfought.

The South Yorkshire side easily created more chances (21) than Nigel Pearson’s Robins (7) and went ahead through Rhian Brewster (40′). This dominance continued into the second half and veteran striker Billy Sharp (89′) put the game beyond doubt.

Here are three Sheffield United players whose performances really did Paul Heckingbottom proud on his return to the club as manager.

Morgan Gibbs-White – WhoScored rating 8.00

21-year-old attacking midfielder Gibbs-White is on loan at Bramall Lane from Premier League side Wolves. He’s definitely caught the eye so far this season in the Sky Bet Championship.

He didn’t add to his four-goal/two-assist tally in this afternoon’s match but his game was much more than this. He managed to work himself into a position to take four shots at goal as well as completing five dribbles.

His distribution was accurate (75%) with 36 of his passes reaching their intended target. Three of these passes were key passes meaning that they presented teammates with chances.

David McGoldrick – WhoScored rating 7.68

Veteran McGoldrick played alongside Gibbs-White and gave the Blades an attacking platform that they thrived on. Whereas Gibbs-White had youth, McGoldrick applied guile to his game.

Like his younger partner, his distribution (78%) was both accurate and effective. 32 passes found their intended target and three of these were key passes leading to chances. He also weighed in defensively making two tackles.

John Egan – WhoScored rating 7,49

Centre-back Egan played at the centre of a Sheffield United back three in the Bristol City win. His performance helped the Blades keep a clean sheet.

He was highly accurate (85%) with his passing, his 52 completed passes helping keep Paul Heckingbottom’s side on the front foot. He also won four headers, made one tackle and six clearances in helping keep the Robins at bay.

Data derived from the Sheffield United vs Bristol City match profile on the WhoScored website