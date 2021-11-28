Derby County have been through the wringer of late. Their issues have been well documented and have led to the Rams entering administration.

Derby County fans have seen their club suffer two points deductions this season. These deductions have seen the Pride Park outfit suffer 21 points worth of deductions.

This leaves them bottom of the table on just one point; 19 points from the safety that 21st place brings. For them, the struggle is ongoing and relegation looks more likely than not to happen.

There is hope that things could change and the big hope there is a change of ownership of the club. Heading the race for that position is thought to be American businessman Chris Kirchner.

Writing in today’s The Sun in Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 60), reporter Alan Nixon provides an update on the state of play regarding Kirchner’s interest.

Kirchner attending Derby match, wanting answers and progress

Sun man Nixon writes that American businessman Kirchner is set to fly in to the UK to attend Derby’s Monday evening game with QPR. Chief amongst his reasons for being here, writes Nixon, is to “try and get answers on his takeover bid.”

Kirchner is wanting to see more rapid progress on a deal that has already seen him run into problems “establishing the final costs with the administrators.” Nixon adds this includes compensation claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe and also a deal with HMRC to be struck.

Nixon goes on to state that American Kirchner remains interested but the administrators are yet to decide on a preferred bidder. With costs rising and deals not yet reached, a possible rescue deal could be difficult says the Sun man.

Kirchner wants to “see progress and a realistic timetable for completing the takeover“; a takeover that will save the Rams.

Thoughts?

Derby are in dire straits, that is something that cannot be denied. The proof of this is right there for anyone to see.

Quantuma, the administrators in charge of proceedings at Pride Park, are said by Nixon ready to decide a course of action by the end of this week.

That decision cannot come quickly enough with stability now being a paramount concern for Derby County and their fans.