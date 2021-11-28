Sheffield United were some people’s favourites to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Things haven’t gone that way of thinking so far.

Sheffield United’s early form has already seen the back of boss Slavisa Jokanovic and the Blades are languishing in 17th place in the Championship table.

According to Alan Nixon in today’s Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 59), there could be further bad news on the horizon regarding on-loan Liverpool star Ben Davies.

Blades could feel Davies cut says Nixon

Ben Davies is on loan at Bramall Lane from Liverpool this season. The Reds signed him from Preston North End as emergency cover in the January transfer window this year.

At the time, Jurgen Klopp’s men were going through a raft of injuries to defensive players and needed cover. Davies was that cover but now that Liverpool’s first-string unit is back fit is no longer seen as a first-choice.

That thinking has led to his loan out to a struggling Sheffield United this season. He has made 12 Championship appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit.

However, The Sun’s Nixon says that this loan move could be in jeopardy with Liverpool ready to break the deal “if a better offer comes in either on loan or as a buy.”

Nixon goes on to add that defender Davies is on a “B list” of players drawn up by West Ham boss Davis Moyes should he not be able to land A-list target James Tarkovski from Burnley.

Thoughts?

Ben Davies hasn’t really had a fair cut at Anfield; he’s made no meaningful appearances for the Reds. With their first-choice defenders back fit, he’s unlikely to get a look in.

A loan move to Sheffield United has kept him in the shop window and he continues to showcase his potential for new boss Paul Heckinbottom’s side.

However, that could all be thrown up in the air says Nixon with the news that Liverpool are willing to cash in on him should a suitable offer come in January. West Ham are purported to have Davies on the back-burner as an option.

Such a decision would obviously have a massive effect on Sheffield United where Davies has become a regular in the line-up. The 26-year-old moving on would mean that they’d have to source a replacement.