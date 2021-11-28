Wigan Athletic are eyeing a move for Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs.

Wigan Athletic have sent scouts to watch the Cameroon international in action recently, as reported in the Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 59).

Fuchs, 24, has been a key player in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee United for the past season-and-a-half.

The Latics are going for promotion to the Championship this term and see him as someone to bolster their ranks for the second-half of the campaign.

Leam Richardson’s side have been left a little short in midfield over recent times due to injuries to Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins.

Key player

Fuchs made the move to Dundee United in October last year and has since become a regular in the middle of the park for Tam Courts’ side.

He has made 44 appearances in all competitions altogether since his move there and The Sun on Sunday say his side will want over £1 million for his signature.

Career to date

The tough-tackling midfielder started his senior career in France at Sochaux and played 120 times for their first-team in Ligue 2.

He was then snapped up by Spanish side Alaves last year but struggled for game time with the La Liga outfit and was loaned out to Maccabi Haifi before his move to Dundee United.

Wigan are keen now and it will be interesting to see if they make a move for him this winter.