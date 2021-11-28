Burnley are keen on Fleetwood Town defender James Hill.

Burnley are preparing an offer of around £2 million for the League One starlet, according to a report by The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 58).

Hill, 19, has burst into Fleetwood’s first-team over the past couple of seasons.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game and the Cod Army will face a battle to keep hold of him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Contract running down

Hill is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

Fleetwood, who are currently without a manager after sacking Simon Grayson earlier this week, risk losing him for nothing if they can’t agree a new deal or cash in on him this winter.

Player as part of deal?

Burnley are keen to land him and could use Bobby Thomas as part of a deal to him to Turf Moor.

The defender spent last season on loan in League Two at Barrow and helped the Bluebirds stay in the Football League.

Career to date

Hill’s father, Matt, was a footballer for the likes of Bristol City, Sheffield United and Tranmere Rovers.

The youngster has been on the books at Fleetwood for his whole career to date and made his senior debut in 2018 in an EFL Trophy game at the age of just 16.

He became a first-team regular last season and has now made 53 appearances altogether.