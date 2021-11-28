West Brom suffered promotion joy in 2019/20 after going up from the Championship to the Premier League. However, they suffered relegation heartache last season.

West Brom restructured in the summer and a big part of that restructuring was bringing in ex-Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael. Under his hand, the Baggies are 3rd in the Championship table. On 34 points, the Black Country side are eight points shy of the automatic promotion places.

Writing in today’s Sun on Sunday print edition (28.11.21, pg. 59), Alan Nixon says that the Baggies are ready to make a January transfer decision. He says that this decision will see midfielder Robert Snodgrass leave The Hawthorns.

Baggies prepared to let Snodgrass go in January move

Former Scotland international Snodgrass has been at West Brom for less than 12 months at present. He was snapped up by the Baggies for a nominal fee in early January this year.

Since arriving in the Black Country, he’s made 15 appearances for the club – six of those coming this season. According to Sun man Nixon, this could be the end of his involvement for the Championship promotion chasers.

He cites a “difference of opinion” between Snodgrass and West Brom boss Ismael as the reason why the club are ready to cut him loose after just 12 months at The Hawthorns. Nixon adds that Snodgrass “does not figure in the long-term plans” that Valerian Ismael has.

Thoughts?

At 34, Robert Snodgrass is in the twilight of his football career, especially as a midfielder. However, he is by no means done for and ready for the scrap heap.

He’s still got a lot to offer and that can be seen by the two goals and an assist that he has from this season’s Premier League 2 competition.

Yet, according to the Sun’s Nixon, that is not going to be something that continues at West Brom. Falling out with Baggies boss Ismael has seen to that.

Instead, it looks as if the club are willing to cut their losses on the former Leeds United, West Ham and Aston Villa man and let him go this coming January transfer window.