Hartlepool United want FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild as their new manager.

The former Oldham Athletic man is believed to be interested in the job, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 58).

Wild has done an impressive job in the National League over recent seasons and has been identified by the Pools as a potential replacement for Dave Challinor.

However, the Sun on Sunday claim League One side Fleetwood Town may also be interested in him after they sacked Simon Grayson.

Hartlepool also have Michael Flynn on their radar as he weighs up his next move in the game after leaving Newport County earlier this season.

Oldham spell

Wild has spent the majority of his coaching career so far with his hometown club Oldham.

He coached in their academy for 10 years before working his way into their first-team picture.

The Mancunian had two spells as caretaker at Boundary Park before landing the full-time role in March 2019.

However, his permanent stint in charge of the North West club lasted just nine games.

Halifax success

Wild got back into the dugout in July 2019 when he was appointed at Halifax.

His side finished 10th last season and are currently 3rd in the table, just three points behind Chesterfield at the top.

Hartlepool situation



Hartlepool need a new boss and quick as they continue to sink down the table.

Wild is said to be keen on the North East club and it will be interesting to see if a deal is struck.