Fulham are looking a good bet for another instant return to the Premier League after their relegation at the end of last season. As it stands, the Cottagers top the table.

Fulham’s form has seen them grab 43 points already, a total that sees them nine points clear of the play-off pack. It is form driven by the 21 goals of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

However, according to Alan Nixon writing in today’s print edition of the Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 59), the Londoners are already looking at options. He says that one of these is SCO Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini.

Fulham keen on Fulgini says Nixon

Nixon writes that Fulham are already resigned to losing Frank Zambo Anguissa at the end of this season. He adds that the Craven Cottage outfit are “making a big push” for Angers’ Fulgini.

The Sun man says that the Cottagers will not be put off by the French club’s valuation of their star midfielder and “could meet the £18million asking price.”

An amount such as that would not be a problem for Fulham to meet even now, let alone should they gain Premier League promotion.

Fulgini has been at Angers since a 2017 move from Valenciennes. Over that time, the 25-year-old has made 127 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 21 goals and adding 15 assists. Two of those goals and two of those assists have come in this season’s Ligue 1 competition.

Thoughts?

Whilst nothing is a given in football, Fulham are looking a good bet to continue their yo-yo relationship with the Premier League. Leading the table, they are looking good at the moment.

With this interest in Fulgini, it also appears that they are planning for the future. That is always a good thing. Fulgini looks to be a part of that forward-thinking approach.

At 25, Fulgini is in the prime of his playing days. Fulham would be getting a player who Alan Nixon admits “is desperate” to come to English football.