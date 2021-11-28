Stoke City are looking into a deal for free agent goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

Stoke City have identified the experienced stopper as a potential addition, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 58).

Fielding, 33, was released by fellow Championship side Millwall at the end of last season.

He has been available since June and he weighs up his next move in the game.

Read: Scottish side hoping to strike January agreement with Stoke City attacker

Cover for Bursik?

Stoke are a bit short in the goalkeeping department at the moment with Joe Bursik suffering an injury on England youth international duty.

Fielding could provide useful competition and back-up to Michael O’Neill’s side whilst the young stopper recovers.

Experienced

The former England youth international has racked up 361 appearances in his career to date.

He spent the past two seasons at Millwall but played just three times for the Lions in all competitions as he was mainly used as a number two.

Read: Stoke City midfielder returns to the club after loan spell away

Career to date

Fielding started his career at Blackburn Rovers but never made a senior appearance for the Lancashire side. Instead, he had loan spells away with the likes of Northampton Town, Rochdale and Leeds United before leaving on a permanent basis for Derby County.

He enjoyed plenty of game time with the Rams during his two seasons at Pride Park.

Bristol City then came calling in 2013 and spent six years with the Robins before his move to Millwall.