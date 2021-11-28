Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Swansea City want Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

The Championship trio are all interested in the Premier League attacker, according to The Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg. 58).

Boro are believed to be leading the race for his signature at this moment in time as their new boss, Chris Wilder, prepares for his first transfer window at the helm.

French side St Etienne have also been credited with an interest.

Read: Bournemouth, Swansea City suffer blow in January pursuit of Wales international

Loan move?

Arsenal could potential loan out the youngster this winter for him to get some first-team experience under his belt.

However, the Gunners have a big decision to make on where to send him as he isn’t short of options in the Football League and abroad.

Career so far

Balogun has risen up through the youth ranks of the London giants and has played nine times for their senior side so far in his career, scoring twice.

However, the New York-born man has struggled for game time over recent times and won’t want to see his development stifle.

Read: Released Swansea City man joins League One club on a free transfer

Who will get him?

Middlesbrough boss Wilder will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad and Balogun would give him more competition and depth up top.

Swansea have proven to be a good home for Premier League youngsters on loan over recent times, whilst Bournemouth may see the England youth international as a decent alternative to Dom Solanke for the second-half of the season.