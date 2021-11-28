Bolton Wanderers are keen on Morecambe striker Cole Stockton.

Bolton Wanderers are looking to sign the attacker in the January transfer window, as reported by the Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg 58).

Stockton, 27, has been on fire for Morecambe so far this season in League One and they could face a battle to keep hold of him this winter.

The Trotters are believed to be lining up a bid for him to test Stephen Robinson’s sides’ resolve.

In-form

Stockton joined the Shrimps in 2019 from Tranmere Rovers and has since become their main man up top.

He played a huge role behind their shock promotion from League Two last term and The Sun on Sunday claims he had ‘several’ offers to leave over the summer.

The forward struck with Morecambe for the first-half of this season but is now being targeted by fellow third tier side Bolton with a new transfer window on the horizon.

Career to date

Stockton is from Huyton, Merseyside, and started his career at Tranmere before going on to make 119 appearances for their first-team as a youngster.

He also had loan spells away from Prenton Park to gain experience at Vauxhall Motors, Southport and Morecambe.

Permanent spells at Hearts, Carlisle United and Tranmere (again) followed on before he found himself a home back at the Mazuma Stadium.

Bolton are lurking now though and are preparing a move.