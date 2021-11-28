Blackburn Rovers knew that they would have to replace the goals of Adam Armstrong if they were going to improve from last season’s 15th place finish in the Championship.

Blackburn fans would have been hoping that some of the cash they received for Armstrong would be spent sourcing his replacement. As it turned out, that was not the scenario that arose.

Instead, they placed their faith in 2019 signing Ben Brereton Diaz. It has been faith that has paid off. However, Alan Nixon writing for the Sun on Sunday (28.11.21, pg.58) warns that it may be faith that is short-lived.

Nixon warns of La Liga approach

Sun man Nixon writes that La Liga giants Sevilla are stepping up their interest in Chilean international Brereton Diaz and that they “lead the race” for his signature.

Nixon adds that Southampton, who bought Armstrong during the summer for an initial £15million, are also interested in landing the Rovers striker.

Citing Sevilla’s long-standing links and interest in South American football, Nixon says that Brereton Diaz’s performances have caught the Spanish side’s eye.

He goes on to say that Blackburn would demand “around £20million for their leading player” in a deal that he says “would be hard to resist.”

Thoughts?

Ben Brereton Diaz’s 16 goals in 20 Championship appearances have fired Tony Mowbray’s side to 4th in the table. They have 33 points and are nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Losing those 16 goals without having a viable replacement could severely dent their aspirations to be in the play-off/promotion mix come May 2022.

Nixon does say that such a “huge offer” might tempt the Lancashire side as they look to balance their books. He does add that the Rovers star has time left on his contract so the club can hold out for what he calls “decent money.”

Still, losing their star player and the goals that come with him could be a dangerous move for Blackburn.