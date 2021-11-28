Blackpool youngster Ryan Grant has joined Grantham Town on loan.

The non-league side have announced the addition on their official Twitter account (see tweet below).

Welcome to Grantham, Ryan Grant! He joins us on loan from @BlackpoolFC! Thank you, Blackpool for the swift negotiations!#thegingerbreads⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9WBO6gYKT9 — Grantham Town FC (@granthamtownfc) November 26, 2021

Grant, 18, has been given the green light to head out the exit door to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He was due to make his debut for Grantham yesterday but their game against Scarborough Athletic was postponed due to the weather.



Second loan

Grant has recently been spending time on loan at Widnes but has now switched clubs.

The teenager linked up with the Northern Premier League side last month along with Seasiders’ teammate Sky Sinclair.

Career to date

He started his career in the academy at West Bromwich Albion and rose up through the ranks of the Midlands club.

However, the defender parted company with the Baggies this past summer despite breaking into their Under-18s side last term.

Blackpool subsequently swooped to sign him on a free transfer in August.

The Championship club handed him an initial one-year deal but have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

New temporary home

Grantham play their football in the Northern Premier League and are currently rock-bottom of the table.

They haven’t won in 17 games this season but will be hoping Grant can tighten up their leaky defence.