Charlton Athletic were beaten 1-0 by Shrewsbury Town yesterday.

Charlton Athletic lost after a last-gasp goal from Daniel Udoh.

Their owner, Thomas Sandgaard, was at the game and sent the following tweet after the game (see below).

Gutted to see us lose in extra time. We have a couple of cup games coming up then Ipswich at home. Hope to see you all there #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) November 27, 2021

The Addicks’ chief says he is ‘gutted’ that they left with nothing.

Events of the game

Charlton dominated possession with 63% but struggled to make it count in terms of creating chances.

The visitors had four shots on target compared to the Shrews’ two.

It looked as though the game was petering out into a 0-0 draw before Udoh popped up to win the game at the death for the hosts.

First loss

Yesterday was Johnnie Jackson’s first league loss in charge of the Addicks since he was placed in caretaker charge after Nigel Adkins’ departure.

Charlton were in the relegation zone when he took over and have since risen way above danger.

Jackson has certainly done enough to earn the full-time job but Sandgaard continues to be patient as he weighs up his managerial situation.

What next?

The Addicks are now 15th in the league table and Shrewsbury are now four points behind them.

Next up for Jackson’s side is a Papa John’s Trophy clash at home to Aston Villa Under-21s on Tuesday night.

They are then in FA Cup action away at non-league side Gateshead on Friday.