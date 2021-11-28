Bolton Wanderers drew 2-2 against Cheltenham Town in League One on Saturday afternoon.

The Wanderers hosted the Robins in what was an enthralling encounter between two mid-table sides. Bolton were looking to build on their thrashing of Doncaster Rovers in midweek whilst Cheltenham looked to finish November unbeaten.

Alfie may opened the scoring for Cheltenham as he fired home in the 14th minute.

Bolton were quick to respond as on-loan man Xavier Amaechi equalised just 12 minutes later.

The visitors restored their lead in first-half stoppage time as May again showed composure to finish past Joel Dixon.

The Wanderers showed character again and fought back through a superb striker from Elias Kachunga following a scintillating move.

It was Kachunga who took all the praise from Bolton fans as he continued his good form of late. See here what the fans had to say on twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance:

Kachunga was my man of the match. However two poor teams. What we would have given for Dapo taking the game by the scruff of the neck. A fair result IMO. #bwfc — the white feather (@john_heyes) November 27, 2021

Eli Kachunga, he is a wanderer, ole ole, ole ole!! #BWFC — Kathryn Swindell (@KathrynSwinde12) November 27, 2021

At the start of the week would have taken 4 points. Thought Kachunga, Lee and Thomason stood out #bwfc — Iain C McCrakan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ic_mccrakan) November 27, 2021

He's magic that lad, keep the faith with Kachunga #bwfc https://t.co/ssT090o5bm — SkhTrains (@SkhTrains) November 27, 2021

Credit where it’s due. Kachunga was fantastic today. #bwfc — Marc Robinson (@El_Marco1983) November 27, 2021