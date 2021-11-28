Wigan Athletic won 2-1 away at Plymouth Argyle in League One action on Saturday afternoon.

The Latics travelled to Home Park to face fellow promotion candidates Plymouth in-front of a sell-out crowd.

Leam Richardson’s side were looking to get back to winning ways after they left it late to secure a draw against Cambridge United on Tuesday evening.

Wigan broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, in-from attacker Will Keane got his ninth goal of the season from close range. In celebration the team came together to hold up the shirt of Wyke.

Danny Mayor equalised for Plymouth just before half-time.

It was a even second half where both sides looked like they weren’t settling for a point. It was Wigan who snatched the three points right at the death as Callum Lang raced through and finished brilliantly to claim his seventh goal of the season.

Overall, it was an impressive collective performance where Richardson’s side showed togetherness and character to get the win.

However, most of the plaudits went to Lang as he continued his excellent form with another outstanding performance. Here’s what Wigan fans had to say about the 23-year-old:

Lang now up to 51 career goals at 23 when he hasn’t played through the middle for the majority of those goals. Our Academy has created a demon. #wafc pic.twitter.com/kZqCNXdjsJ — tics (@allthingstics) November 27, 2021

Callum Lang being loaned out last season will remain as the strangest decision ever made at Wigan. The boy is a special talent. #wafc — Dan Rodenby (@DanRodenby) November 27, 2021

Unreal finish from Lang! Some boy! #wafc — Cal (@CalWafc) November 27, 2021

Massive goal that from Lang at the end! What a result #wafc #upthetics #oneforWyke — Sadie (@sadielou79) November 27, 2021

Callum Lang, what a player 😍 — Liam 🇧🇭 🎅 (@WAFCLiam_) November 27, 2021

Callum Lang again, immense player for us #wafc — Neil David (@NeilDavid1973) November 27, 2021