Ched Evans scored his second goal in a week in Preston’s thoroughly deserved draw against Fulham on Saturday at Deepdale.

When the Preston team news was revealed at 11:30 am before their game against Fulham, Preston fans seemed very disappointed that Frankie McAvoy started Sean Maguire ahead of Ched Evans after the latter scored on his return from injury in Preston’s mid-week game against Middlesbrough.

Evans was substituted on for Maguire on the hour mark and the experienced Welsh striker scored just 12 minutes after coming onto the pitch.

His goal was quite controversial as the ball seemed to touch both his and Emil Riis’ hand before going into the back of the net.

See below to see some of the reactions from the Preston fans following the performance of Evans:

What a point that is. Thought over the course of the game we were the better team, Evans needs to start every game going forward #pnefc — 🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰 (@PR4PNE) November 27, 2021

Can't praise the lads, especially Evans, enough for the second half effort. Fully deserved equaliser. Evans injected that desire into the team and McCann and SVDB really upped their game. Team that finished (injuries permitting) needs to start at Rovers. #pnefc https://t.co/NZ6OLuebBL — Goose (@twiteringgoose) November 27, 2021

Evans puts in 100% in that pne shirt all we ask #pnefc — Alex Daggers (@alexdaggers1) November 27, 2021

Second half as good as any this season. Evans putting in a performance worthy of MOM. You could see the team galvanise when he was putting himself about Time for every man to stand up and be counted going forward. #pnefc — 𝙿𝚁𝙴𝚂𝚃𝙾𝙽 𝙽𝙾𝚁𝚃𝙷 𝙴𝙽𝙳 𝙵𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@pnefanscentre) November 27, 2021

#pnefc After the first half we probably could have hoped for a draw. Second half we could/ should have won. What a difference Evans made though! Has to start the next game surely? — Dan (@Hawkarama) November 27, 2021

Offered me a point before that game I would’ve taken it. Can’t help but feel the game was there to win in the second half though especially when Ched Evans was playing like a man-possessed. McCann, Hughes, Riis, Evans, and Sepp all stood out to me, but everyone played well — Jack 🧇 (@jtuckerx) November 27, 2021

ched evans is some player — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@alexhendrick01) November 27, 2021

@pnefc Credit where it’s due that’s a great second half, Ched Evans, proper football, fight, intensity and not five at the back….that’s all we ask! Well done 👏 👏 — John Lee (@Johnnyproudlove) November 27, 2021

…cult hero in the making. CHED EVANS – 100% effort and buzzes around like a picnic wasp. 2 in 2 for the lad. Thought Liam Lindsay played well too #pnefc — Cruzi 🍾 (@Crusemissile78) November 27, 2021

Ched Evans changes the game and the mood inside the stadium. Works his socks off and again deserved his goal. Start him next week. #pnefc — Sam Thomas (@SamThomas26) November 27, 2021

Ched evans game changer again! Shows us what we’ve been missing ! #pnefc — PNE home and away (@PNEhomeandaway) November 27, 2021

Evans once again impressed the fans in what was a fantastic and thoroughly deserved result for the Preston supporters and the head coach McAvoy.

Four points in a week from on paper, two tough games is something which McAvoy and the North End players needed heading into a big Lancashire derby game next weekend against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Evans will surely be one of Preston’s first names on the team sheet heading into the game against Rovers as he gives them so much when on the pitch in terms of work rate, passion, desire as well as a big physical presence in the box.