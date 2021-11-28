Ched Evans scored his second goal in a week in Preston’s thoroughly deserved draw against Fulham on Saturday at Deepdale.

When the Preston team news was revealed at 11:30 am before their game against Fulham, Preston fans seemed very disappointed that Frankie McAvoy started Sean Maguire ahead of Ched Evans after the latter scored on his return from injury in Preston’s mid-week game against Middlesbrough.

Evans was substituted on for Maguire on the hour mark and the experienced Welsh striker scored just 12 minutes after coming onto the pitch.

His goal was quite controversial as the ball seemed to touch both his and Emil Riis’ hand before going into the back of the net.

See below to see some of the reactions from the Preston fans following the performance of Evans:

Evans once again impressed the fans in what was a fantastic and thoroughly deserved result for the Preston supporters and the head coach McAvoy.

Four points in a week from on paper, two tough games is something which McAvoy and the North End players needed heading into a big Lancashire derby game next weekend against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Evans will surely be one of Preston’s first names on the team sheet heading into the game against Rovers as he gives them so much when on the pitch in terms of work rate, passion, desire as well as a big physical presence in the box.