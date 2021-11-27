Charlton Athletic lost 1-0 away at Shrewsbury Town in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic headed to Shrewsbury Town this afternoon, with the Shrews starting the day in 21st-place of the League One table and the Addicks in 14th.

Both sides failed to really create much in the way of goal-scoring opportunity this afternoon, but Shrewsbury snatched a dramatic late win thanks to a goal from Daniel Udoh.

There were some mixed player performances from Johnnie Jackson’s side today, with 22-year-old Josh Davison seemingly coming under more scrutiny than most.

He made his 14th League One outings of the season today but struggled in the first 45 in particular.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Twitter about Davison’s performance today:

Davison isn't good enough. Not strong enough, doesn't hold up the ball well and if he does he passed back to the back line and never to the side or forward. Love how much he runs but without the other stuff, it's not going to work at this level #cafc — Timmsi 🔴⚪ (@TheCharltonWay) November 27, 2021

Davison just does not do it for me sorry. #cafc — Willin’ (@smit112) November 27, 2021

#cafc Had some good spells but haven’t created anything, Davison has to hold the ball up better. — Mendoncas right foot (@thereeljd) November 27, 2021

Davison needs to come off, feel for the bloke but looks way out of his depth once again #cafc — JH (@JimmyHart_) November 27, 2021

Davison needs to learn how to hold the ball up. #cafc — Rhys Smithson (@rhys_addick74) November 27, 2021