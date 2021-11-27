Bournemouth drew Coventry City 2-2 in the Championship this afternoon.

Bournemouth welcomed top-six contenders Coventry City to the Vitality Stadium this afternoon, with the Cherries starting the day in 2nd-place of the Championship table and the Sky Blues in 5th.

Scott Parker’s side were looking to reclaim their top spot after a couple of defeats and they went into half-time of today’s game in front thanks to a Jaidon Anthony goal.

Philip Billing added a second after the break before Jefferson Lerma was sent off for the Cherries. Matt Godden pulled one back for Coventry late on before Todd Kane scored an injury time equaliser.

There were some standout performance among the Bournemouth ranks this afternoon, but midfielder Lewis Cook stood out in particular – the 24-year-old made just his second start of the season after injury kept him on the sidelines, but he thoroughly impressed today.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about Cook’s performance today: