Bournemouth drew Coventry City 2-2 in the Championship this afternoon.

Bournemouth welcomed top-six contenders Coventry City to the Vitality Stadium this afternoon, with the Cherries starting the day in 2nd-place of the Championship table and the Sky Blues in 5th.

Scott Parker’s side were looking to reclaim their top spot after a couple of defeats and they went into half-time of today’s game in front thanks to a Jaidon Anthony goal.

Philip Billing added a second after the break before Jefferson Lerma was sent off for the Cherries. Matt Godden pulled one back for Coventry late on before Todd Kane scored an injury time equaliser.

There were some standout performance among the Bournemouth ranks this afternoon, but midfielder Lewis Cook stood out in particular – the 24-year-old made just his second start of the season after injury kept him on the sidelines, but he thoroughly impressed today.

See what these Bournemouth fans had to say on Twitter about Cook’s performance today:

In total control. Just needed to be patient. Paid off. Wind playing havoc with final balls. L Cook been magnificent #afcb — Graham Curtis 🥁🇪🇺🍒 (@siggyboy) November 27, 2021

Also seeing the L Cook we know. Dominating the play. Billing more active than last week. Lermas reactions 👌 keep on it lads. Need the crowd this half. Been quiet. #afcb — Tom palmer (@tpalmer77) November 27, 2021

#afcb h/t thoughts

*another flat, patient half

*thank goodness for goal to warm us up!

*L Cook doing a great job in front of back three.

*Lerma doing OK, but not much threat from Cov

*Cov seem happy to sit back and counter A quick early goal will settle nerves!

Come on you 🍒 — Dominic Wong (@DWong_afcb) November 27, 2021

What a time to score in what has been a tough, tough game. Coventry look really good. Massive test to see this game out with our makeshift line-up. Lewis Cook has been class btw #afcb — Liam Grace (@_LiamGrace) November 27, 2021

Lewis Cook our best player that half. So good to see him back playing. Him and Kelly are the two players I would say are exactly what Parker is about. — Sam (@Sam_A_S) November 27, 2021