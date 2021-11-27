Huddersfield Town lost 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Huddersfield Town welcomed Middlesbrough this afternoon, with the Terriers starting the day in 8th-place of the Championship table and Boro in 15th.

Chris Wilder was in search of his first win as Boro boss and his side made a blistering start today, going two goals in front after 23 minuets courtesy of a Duncan Watmore brace.

An Onel Hernandez own goal in injury time of the second half have Town a consolation goal, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

It was a difficult day for Corberan’s side today, and no player seemed to struggle more so than Sorba Thomas – the Welshman made his 20th Championship appearance of the season today, but he’s not quite replicating his early season form at the moment.

See what these Huddersfield Town fans had to say on Twitter about the 22-year-old this afternoon: