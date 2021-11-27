Huddersfield Town lost 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship this afternoon.

Huddersfield Town welcomed Middlesbrough this afternoon, with the Terriers starting the day in 8th-place of the Championship table and Boro in 15th.

Chris Wilder was in search of his first win as Boro boss and his side made a blistering start today, going two goals in front after 23 minuets courtesy of a Duncan Watmore brace.

An Onel Hernandez own goal in injury time of the second half have Town a consolation goal, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

It was a difficult day for Corberan’s side today, and no player seemed to struggle more so than Sorba Thomas – the Welshman made his 20th Championship appearance of the season today, but he’s not quite replicating his early season form at the moment.

See what these Huddersfield Town fans had to say on Twitter about the 22-year-old this afternoon:

sorba were just a one month wonder weren’t he😂😂 #htafc — jack (@jlee02_) November 27, 2021

This is the first time Carlos has applied some rotation so can understand the disorganised set up on the pitch. Players look tired

Sorba, Holmes and Sinani off it Unfortunately Campbell, Grant, Aarons, Vallejo could do with letting go in summer and replaced this Jan#htafc — Htafc Dreams (@HtafcDream) November 27, 2021

Since the Reading game when Sorba Thomas suddenly became the best player in the world, what has he actually done?#htafc #utt — MrShifter (@pigfarmery) November 27, 2021

I genuinely didn’t know Thomas was playing #htafc — mcterrier (@temcterrier1977) November 27, 2021

Stumbling on playing Sorba Thomas has given him a massive false start to the season, apart from his set pieces we look clueless. — Miles_d (@miles_dixon6) November 27, 2021