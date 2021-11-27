Sunderland won 2-1 away at Cambridge United in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland travelled to Cambridge United in League One this afternoon, with the Black Cats starting the day in 6th-place of the League One table and the U’s in 15th.

Lee Johnson is a man under pressure at Sunderland, but his side were gifted an early lead thanks to a Dimitar Mitov own goal.

Sam Smith levelled soon after for Cambridge but Nathan Broadhead restored Sunderland’s lead before half-time.

The second 45 would prove goalless – Sunderland held on for a solid win in the end which keeps them inside the top-six.

Sunderland looked refreshed today, particularly in the first half and one name who caught the attention of fans was Lynden Gooch – the often divisive American started in the right wing-back position today, and thoroughly impressed.

