Sunderland won 2-1 away at Cambridge United in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland travelled to Cambridge United in League One this afternoon, with the Black Cats starting the day in 6th-place of the League One table and the U’s in 15th.

Lee Johnson is a man under pressure at Sunderland, but his side were gifted an early lead thanks to a Dimitar Mitov own goal.

Sam Smith levelled soon after for Cambridge but Nathan Broadhead restored Sunderland’s lead before half-time.

The second 45 would prove goalless – Sunderland held on for a solid win in the end which keeps them inside the top-six.

Sunderland looked refreshed today, particularly in the first half and one name who caught the attention of fans was Lynden Gooch – the often divisive American started in the right wing-back position today, and thoroughly impressed.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 25-year-old:

Lynden Gooch’s best position is at wing-back! He thrives when he is isolated one-vs-one where he can create space to cross. His willingness to take people on and deliver quality balls has been excellent today. The correct way to respond to being dropped! 👏 #SAFC — Matthew Crichton (@MattyCrichton) November 27, 2021

Gooch and Winchester have been very good here. Enjoyable first half from #SAFC, who have knocked it around with ease under very little pressure. Wind is a big advantage though, and Cambridge have it in the second half… #SAFC — Gav (@CackStottie) November 27, 2021

Much much better performance from recent weeks. Completely in control of the game. Winchester and Gooch have been brilliant. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) November 27, 2021

Gooch has been the stand out put some class balls into the box Dan Neil has been heavily involved in a lot of good moves — John Rutherford (@JohnRut71220330) November 27, 2021

Gooch looks better slightly deeper. He has more space. Credit to him for making quicker decisions too normally he faffs around — Dr Russell Collingham Ⓥ (@mahgnilloc) November 27, 2021

What’s peoples thoughts on the first half? Any stand out performers? For me Gooch is having his best game for a few months down the right. — A LOVE SUPREME (@ALS_Fanzine) November 27, 2021