‘His best game for a few months’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans hail ‘brilliant’ player performance v Cambridge United
Sunderland won 2-1 away at Cambridge United in League One this afternoon.
Sunderland travelled to Cambridge United in League One this afternoon, with the Black Cats starting the day in 6th-place of the League One table and the U’s in 15th.
Lee Johnson is a man under pressure at Sunderland, but his side were gifted an early lead thanks to a Dimitar Mitov own goal.
Sam Smith levelled soon after for Cambridge but Nathan Broadhead restored Sunderland’s lead before half-time.
The second 45 would prove goalless – Sunderland held on for a solid win in the end which keeps them inside the top-six.
Sunderland looked refreshed today, particularly in the first half and one name who caught the attention of fans was Lynden Gooch – the often divisive American started in the right wing-back position today, and thoroughly impressed.
See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 25-year-old:
Lynden Gooch’s best position is at wing-back!
He thrives when he is isolated one-vs-one where he can create space to cross.
His willingness to take people on and deliver quality balls has been excellent today.
The correct way to respond to being dropped! 👏 #SAFC
Gooch and Winchester have been very good here. Enjoyable first half from #SAFC, who have knocked it around with ease under very little pressure. Wind is a big advantage though, and Cambridge have it in the second half… #SAFC
Much much better performance from recent weeks. Completely in control of the game. Winchester and Gooch have been brilliant. #safc
Gooch has been the stand out put some class balls into the box Dan Neil has been heavily involved in a lot of good moves
Gooch looks better slightly deeper. He has more space. Credit to him for making quicker decisions too normally he faffs around
What’s peoples thoughts on the first half? Any stand out performers? For me Gooch is having his best game for a few months down the right.
Good first half, much better performance, gooch has been surprisingly very good at rwb, neil and winchester controlling the midfield, need to keep this up for 90 though
