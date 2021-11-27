Sheffield Wednesday drew 2-2 at home to Wycombe Wanderers in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday welcomed Wycombe Wanderers to Hillsborough this afternoon, with the Owls starting the day in 5th-place of the League One table and the Chairboys in 2nd.

Both sides dropped down from the Championship last season and were looking for an immediate return, though it was the visitors who struck first.

Anis Mehmeti put Wycombe in front after 23 minutes but Mide Shodipo would put Wednesday back on level terms before the break.

After the restart, Josh Windass put the Owls in front but Jordan Obita scored soon after, and the game would end 2-2.

There were some good performance from Darren Moore’s players today, and Jack Hunt stood out as having a particularly good game.

The 30-year-old made his 16th League One appearance of the season following his summer move on a free transfer.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Hunt’s performance today:

Jack Hunt POTM so far been unreal going forward #swfc — Adam (@AdamSWFC__) November 27, 2021

Hunt has been cracking #swfc — Zak 🦉 (@BigLadZak) November 27, 2021

Keep giving the ball to hunt! He has the beating of the left back. Goal will come from him #swfc — Wayne Jackson (@waynejackson84) November 27, 2021

Brilliant from Hunt again… Been superb! #swfc — Sergej Odström (@SergejOdstrom) November 27, 2021

This partnership between Hunt and Kamberi is scintillating #swfc — Neil Esposito (@MisterZeets) November 27, 2021

Jack hunt having a stormer #swfc — nick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@nick32346705) November 27, 2021