Coventry City currently sit 6th in the Championship as we near the halfway point of the season.

The Sky Blues’ rise through the leagues has been nothing short of remarkable and the story is the same this season. With relatively limited resources, Mark Robins has managed to defy all expectations and guide the club to success in some of its most turbulent times to date.

Here, we take a look at just how impressive his job has been by looking at Coventry City’s five highest earning permanent players this season, according to SalarySport, and their market values, as per Transfermarkt…

Todd Kane: £8,600-a-week

This may come as a surprise to Coventry fans, but Todd Kane is the club’s highest earning player. Since joining in the summer, Kane has made just 8 league appearances, providing cover for both wing-backs when they become unavailable.

As for his value, the ex-QPR man is worth £720,000. Although, he arrived on a free transfer, so any sale would be a profit for the Sky Blues.

Martyn Waghorn: £5,900-a-week

Another summer signing comes in as the second-highest earner. Ex-Derby forward Waghorn has struggled to reclaim his place in the side since Coventry’s uncharacteristic 5-0 loss away to Luton at the end of September.

Despite being 31 and theoretically not having too much resale value, Waghorn surprisingly still holds a market value of £1.62million.

Tyler Walker: £5,600-a-week

Son of Des Walker, Tyler joined the Sky Blues from his father’s former employers Nottingham Forest upon City’s return to the Championship.

Although, Walker hasn’t lived up to expectations since moving from the East to West Midlands, scoring just seven in 31 league outings last season and two in 14 this campaign.

And his market value reflects this, commanding a potential fee of £450,000, a loss on the £720,000 Coventry supposedly paid to bring the striker in.

Julien Dacosta: £5,100-a-week

Wing-back Dacosta seemed to be part of Robins’ plans this season, when he lined up on the right side for the season opener against Forest.

However, some poor performances soon saw him dropped for Fankaty Dabo, with Dacosta now turning out for the club’s Under-23s.

The Frenchman now commands a market value of £360,000.

Ben Sheaf: £4,500-a-week

Former Arsenal academy midfielder Sheaf is not a shock inclusion on this list. Despite some fans criticising his performances, there is no doubt that he is a talented player. And at just 23, there is still plenty of time for that ability to translate into a good career.

He surprisingly currently holds a market value of just £270,000, which is a long way off the £750,000 the Sky Blues invested to make his loan permanent over the summer.