Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Millwall
Hull City are back in action today at home to Millwall.
Hull City are in good form at the moment and have won their last three games.
Grant McCann’s side have risen out of the relegation zone after wins over Barnsley, Birmingham City and Cardiff City.
The Tigers go into this afternoon’s clash against the Lions in the hunt for a fourth straight win.
Team news
Callum Elder is available to play after going off against Cardiff in mid-week.
Jacob Greaves is fit despite limping against the Bluebirds, whilst Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard is back from suspension.
Starting XI
(3-5-2 or 3-4-1-2)
Nathan Baxter
Di’Shon Bernard
Jacob Greaves
Callum Elder
Keane Lewis-Potter
Richie Smallwood
Greg Docherty
George Honeyman
Ryan Longman
Mallik Wilks
Josh Magennis
Tough game
Millwall is a tough game for any side in this league but Hull go into it in confident mood after their past few matches.
It has a been a difficult start to the season for the Tigers but things are looking up at the moment, especially with a potential takeover on the horizon.
They have are a few selection decisions to make today. Sean McLoughlin doesn’t deserve to miss out after his performance at Cardiff but could McCann put Bernard back in for the balance of having a right-footer at the back?
Tom Huddlestone was solid last time out as well and should also play a part.