Hull City are back in action today at home to Millwall.

Hull City are in good form at the moment and have won their last three games.

Grant McCann’s side have risen out of the relegation zone after wins over Barnsley, Birmingham City and Cardiff City.

The Tigers go into this afternoon’s clash against the Lions in the hunt for a fourth straight win.

Team news

Callum Elder is available to play after going off against Cardiff in mid-week.

Jacob Greaves is fit despite limping against the Bluebirds, whilst Manchester United loanee Di’Shon Bernard is back from suspension.

Starting XI

(3-5-2 or 3-4-1-2)

Nathan Baxter

Di’Shon Bernard

Jacob Greaves

Callum Elder

Keane Lewis-Potter

Richie Smallwood

Greg Docherty

George Honeyman

Ryan Longman

Mallik Wilks

Josh Magennis

Tough game

Millwall is a tough game for any side in this league but Hull go into it in confident mood after their past few matches.

It has a been a difficult start to the season for the Tigers but things are looking up at the moment, especially with a potential takeover on the horizon.

They have are a few selection decisions to make today. Sean McLoughlin doesn’t deserve to miss out after his performance at Cardiff but could McCann put Bernard back in for the balance of having a right-footer at the back?

Tom Huddlestone was solid last time out as well and should also play a part.