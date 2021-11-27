Mansfield Town attacker Nathan Caine has returned to Nuneaton Borough on loan.

The non-league side have re-signed the youngster, as announced by the Southern Football League website.

Caine, 19, spent time with Nuneaton earlier this season and made two appearances.

The Stags have now allowed him to go back there to get some more experience under his belt.

Career to date

Caine is from Stockport and started his career in the academy at Rochdale.

He spent six years on the books of the North West outfit before switching to Mansfield in 2019.

The teenager made his senior debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Scunthorpe United in November 2020.

Pro deal

He was then handed his first professional contract in May this year after impressing in the youth sides.

Caine has since made a couple more senior appearances for the Stags this season in the cup.

Temporary home

Nuneaton play their football in the Southern League Premier Division Central these days and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference right now.

They have also moved to sign Ben Midgley on loan from Huddersfield Town this week to bolster their squad.

Mansfield’s game

Mansfield are in action today against Crawley Town away and will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Sutton United on Tuesday.

Nigel Clough’s side were unbeaten in five games before they lost to the U’s last time out.