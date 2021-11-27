Exeter City are desperate to keep hold of Sheffield Wednesday loanee Cameron Dawson in January.

The goalkeeper has impressed for the Grecians since making the move there over the summer.

Dawson, 26, is due to spend the season with the League Two side.

The former England youth international has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

Read: Released Sheffield Wednesday man signs for new club

‘Desperate’…

Exeter boss, Matt Taylor, is praying that Sheffield Wednesday don’t recall him this winter and has said, as per a report by Devon Live:

“We are desperate to keep him in January because we think he is the best keeper at our level and possibly the level above.



“It would suggest that Sheffield Wednesday would not want to loan him to a League One club as that is their level and their opposition, so if they were to loan him out, it would be to a League Two club, like ourselves.

“The fact that he is enjoying it here, we have a good relationship with Sheffield Wednesday and it is a season-long loan points us in the direction that he will still be here come the end of January.”

Will the Owls bring him back?

Dawson is down the pecking order with Darren Moore’s side so you would imagine they would only recall him if injuries struck in their goalkeeping department.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell is their number one and Joe Wildsmith provides him with competition and back-up.

Wednesday loaned Dawson out to get game time and that is exactly what Exeter are providing for him.

Read: Sheffield Wednesday loan man facing uncertain future at National League side

Current situation

Dawson’s contract at Hillsborough expires in 2024.

He is a product of the Owls’ academy and has played 76 times for their first-team, as well as other loan spells away at Plymouth Argyle, Alfreton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Chesterfield in the past.