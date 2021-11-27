Stoke City attacker Ethon Varian is wanted by Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

The Scottish Championship have had him on loan for the first-half of this season and want to keep hold of him, as per a report by The Courier.

Varian, 19, joined Rovers over the summer on a six-month loan deal.

They are now in talks with the Potters over extending his stay.



Read: Stoke City midfielder returns to the club after loan spell away

‘Positive discussions’…

Raith boss, John McGlynn, has said:

“We are speaking with Stoke and, although I wouldn’t want to jump the gun and make guarantees, we are hopeful of some positive news.

“Ethon is playing regular football, doing exceptionally well and I know is hard work is going to pay off with goals. In the meantime, he is creating lots of space for others and is so important for this team.

“He has been fantastic and we’re having positive discussions with Stoke.”

How is he doing?

Varian has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with three goals.

Raith are currently fighting for promotion to the Scottish Premiership and are joint-top of the table with Kilmarnock.

Read: Stoke City suffer blow in pursuit of Wales international

Career to date

Varian joined Stoke in 2018 from Irish side Greenwood and is still waiting to make his first-team debut for the Potters.

He has been a regular for them at both Under-18s and Under-23s levels over recent seasons.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has also had a loan spell away at Nantwich Town in the past.