Blackburn Rovers attacker Brandon Lonsdale has joined Macclesfield on loan.

Blackburn Rovers have allowed the youngster to head out the exit door on a temporary basis, as announced by their official club website.

Lonsdale, 19, has linked up with the Cheshire side on a deal until 3rd January.

He could make his debut for the Silkmen this afternoon away at Northwich Victoria.

Career to date

Lonsdale played as a youngster for Accrington Stanley before making the switch to Blackburn in 2018.

He is currently on a scholarship deal with the Championship side and has played for both their Under-18s and Under-23s side over recent seasons.

The teenager had a loan spell at Lancaster City earlier in this campaign to get some game time under his belt.

New temporary home

Macclesfield are currently 2nd in the North West Counties league behind Skelmersdale United but have two games in-hand.

Danny Whitaker’s side have a few former Football League players in their ranks such as Neil Danns, Curtis Obeng and James Berry.

Former Hull City defender Alex Bruce also had a brief cameo for them earlier this season.

What next for Blackburn?

Tony Mowbray’s side are in league action today against Stoke City away and will be looking to build on their big 4-0 win over Peterborough United last time out.

Rovers are currently 7th in the table and could rise into the Play-Offs this afternoon with a win.