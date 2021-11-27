Millwall youngster Arthur Penney is now due to return to the club from Welling United on 23rd December.

Millwall have allowed the defender to extend his deal in the National League South by another four weeks, as announced by their official club website.

Penney, 18, moved to the non-league side last month and is staying up until Christmas.

He will be looking to get more experience under his belt over the festive period.

Academy graduate

Penney has risen up through the academy at Millwall and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He has recently broken into their Under-23s side and has been a key player under Kevin Nugent.

Temporary home

Welling are managed by former Football League boss Peter Taylor these days and are currently sat in 15th in the table.

Other players out on loan

Millwall have a few youngsters away at the moment like Isaac Oloafe (Sutton United), Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United), Alex Mitchell (Leyton Orient), Daniel Moss (Yeovil Town) and Junior Tiensia (Dover).

What next?

Penney will return to the Den next month and it will be interesting to see what the Lions decide to do with him in January.

Gary Rowett’s side are back in action this afternoon and take on Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are in good form at the moment having won their last three games.