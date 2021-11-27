Birmingham City goalkeeper Oliver Basey has joined Hednesford Town on loan.

Birmingham City have allowed the youngster to head out the exit door to get some experience under his belt, as announced by their official club website.

Basey, 18, has linked up with the non-league side on a deal until January.

The young stopper only joined the Blues over the summer after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season.

Summer switch

Basey rose up through the academy at Sunderland and was a regular for the North East club at various youth levels.

He played for their Under-18s in the last campaign but left the Stadium of Light when his scholarship deal expired.

The 6ft 4inc ‘keeper had a trial at Birmingham over the summer and did enough to earn himself his first professional contract.

He has since linked up with their Under-23s side and made four appearances this term under Steve Spooner.

New challenge

Basey has now joined Hednesford for the next month and will be looking to get plenty of game time over the festive period.

They play their football in the Southern League Premier Division and are currently sat in 10th place.

Their new goalkeeper is in line to make his debut this afternoon as they lock horns with Nuneaton Borough.

Birmingham’s game

Birmingham are back on home soil today and take on Blackpool.