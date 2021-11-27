Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Derby County youngster Kain Ryan.

The Premier League have sealed a deal to snap up the teenager, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

Ryan, 16, is believed to have penned a ‘long-term’ contract with the Seagulls.

The defender has been on the books at Derby since the age of 11 but is now moving on for a new challenge.

Bright future

Ryan was said to be on the radar of ‘numerous’ top flight clubs but Brighton have won the race for his signature.

He has risen up through the academy at Pride Park and has been a regular at various youth levels.

The England youth international was handed a two-year scholarship this past summer after catching the eye.

He broke into the Rams’ Under-18s over recent times but they will now be planning for life without him.

Blow

Losing Ryan to Brighton is a blow for Derby, especially so early on in his career.

Their academy has been producing some promising talents over recent years like Max Bird, Louie Sibley and Lee Buchanan.

Kaide Gordon was lured away by Liverpool last year and has already played for their first-team now.

What next for Derby?

Derby continue to battle on at the bottom of the Championship and are back in action against on Monday night at home to QPR.

Wayne Rooney’s side are unbeaten in their last three league games.