Wigan Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Plymouth Argyle
Wigan Athletic have a big game today away at Plymouth Argyle.
Wigan Athletic go into the match a point behind Ryan Lowe’s side but with two games in-hand.
The Latics fought back from 2-0 down on Tuesday night to draw 2-2 with Cambridge United thanks to goals from Will Keane and Callum Lang.
They are currently 4th in the table but are only two points off the top.
Team news
Midfield duo Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins weren’t in the squad against the U’s again and remain sidelined but will be back soon.
Summer signing Joe Bennett has returned to action with the Under-23s recently.
Tendayi Darikwa is back from suspension.
It has been a tough week for everyone involved with Wigan after Charlie Wyke collapsed at training. Thankfully he is a ‘stable’ condition and the football world has come together to wish him a speedy recovery.
Predicted XI
Ben Amos
Tendayi Darikwa
Jack Whatmough
Curtis Tilt
Tom Pearce
Tom Bayliss
Max Power
Will Keane
Gwion Edwards
James McClean
Callum Lang
This afternoon
Leam Richardson’s side face a difficult game today and Plymouth have started the season very strongly.
However, they have lost their last two games against Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers and the pressure is on them to pick up a result.